Andi Mack Star to Headline Disney+ Princess Movie; Crazy Ex's Skylar Astin, This Is Us' Teenage Randall Also Cast

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is now officially Disney royalty: The Andi Mack actress has been tapped to star opposite Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Skylar Astin in Secret Society of Second Born Royals, an original TV-movie for the Disney+ streaming service.

The feature-length film is described as a contemporary princess story that draws on themes of self-discovery and empowerment. Lee will play Sam, a rebellious princess who is second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. “Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom,” according to the official logline. “The movie follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second born royals tasked with saving the world.”

Among Sam’s fellow trainees are Niles Fitch (This is Us‘ Teenage Randall) as Prince Tuma, Isabella Blake Thomas (Once Upon a Time‘s Young Zelena) as Princess January, Faly Rakotohavana (Raven’s Home) as Prince Matteo and Olivia Deeble (Home and Away) as Princess Roxana.

Rounding out the cast are Astin as James, Elodie Yung (Daredevil‘s Elektra) as Queen Catherine, Ashley Liao (Fuller House) as Princess Eleanor and Noah Lomax (99 Homes) as Mike.

Anna Mastro (Marvel’s Runaways) is set to direct Second Born Royals, which begins production later this month in Toronto. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Lee’s casting comes just two weeks after it was revealed that Andi Mack will conclude after three seasons. The final episodes are set to air Fridays at 8/7c beginning June 21, with its series finale scheduled for July 26.