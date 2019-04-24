Andi Mack Ending After Three Seasons; Series Finale to Air This Summer

No amount of baby taters and milkshakes will make this news go down easier: The current season of Disney Channel’s groundbreaking family drama Andi Mack will be its last, TVLine has learned. The remaining episodes will air Fridays at 8/7c beginning June 21, with the series finale scheduled to air on July 26.

Andi Mack, which premiered in April 2017, stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as a girl whose world is rocked when she finds out that her older sister Bex (played by Lilan Bowden) is actually her mother. It also stars Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie as Andi’s friends Cyrus and Buffy, Asher Angel as her love interest Jonah, Trent Garrett as her biological father Bowie, and Lauren Tom as her mother — sorry, grandmother — Celia. The show made history for multiple reasons throughout its three-season run, most notably for featuring Disney Channel’s first coming out story.

“Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all,” reads a statement from series creator/executive producer Terri Minsky. “We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words ‘I’m gay.’ But the best part of making Andi Mack was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them.”

Adds Disney Channel President Gary Marsh, “Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born Andi Mack. We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series.”

