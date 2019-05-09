Nancy Drew: Scott Wolf Replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. as Nancy's Dad

The CW’s Nancy Drew series has introduced its first plot twist — but it’s happening behind the scenes.

TV vet Scott Wolf has boarded the project in the role of Nancy’s estranged father, replacing the previously cast Freddie Prinze Jr.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, Nancy Drew producers wanted to go in a different direction, but Prinze Jr. left the show on good terms. Recasts are not unusual as broadcast networks continue to choose the pilots that will earn a spot on their fall or midseason schedules.

Wolf will now portray Carson Drew, a dynamic attorney who has become distant from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. But Carson’s attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from his own past.

Though Wolf is best known for his six seasons as Party of Five‘s Bailey Salinger, his more recent TV credits include The Night Shift and Perception.

Nancy Drew was one of three pilots (thus far) to score a series order at The CW this week, along with Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale, and Arrowverse offshoot Batwoman, led by Ruby Rose.

