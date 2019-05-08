Beverly Hills, 90210 'Revival' Gets August Premiere at Fox — See the Original Cast Reunite in First Promo

What better time to visit Beverly Hills than in the dog days of summer?

Fox seems to agree, having set a premiere date of Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c for its upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 pseudo-revival.

As previously reported, the six-episode “event series” — officially titled BH90210 — will star original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty as heightened versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

Here’s the project’s official logline:

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

Of course, the timing of 90210‘s return is bittersweet, given the recent passing of co-star Luke Perry, who died in March after suffering a stroke. Though Perry hadn’t officially signed on to Fox’s event series, Spelling had expressed hope that he would make at least one appearance on the show.

Fox has also released a 30-second, nostalgia-drenched promo for the series, in which the 90210 gang reunites — though not at the Peach Pit, sadly — to read the project’s first script.

Watch the teaser above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the series!