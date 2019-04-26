Shannen Doherty Joins the Cast of Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 Event Series

OK, now it’s a party. Shannen Doherty has signed on to appear in Fox’s upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210-inspired limited series.

The six-part event, airing sometime this summer, finds the original stars of the primetime soap — Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling — playing exaggerated versions of their real-life selves, with storylines “inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.” Here’s what we can expect, according to Fox:

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

Luke Perry, who died suddenly last month, had not signed on to appear.

Doherty starred as Brenda Walsh in the first four seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994) before being written out due to behind-the-scenes conflicts. She then went on to star in the first three seasons of The WB’s Charmed (1998–2001). Doherty then dipped her toe into the world of reality TV, hosting Syfy’s Scare Tactics (2003–2004), competing on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (2010) and documenting the road to her wedding with WE tv’s Shannen Says (2012).

Doherty announced in March 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she has candidly shared on social media. She announced in April 2017 that her cancer was in remission.

Created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, the original Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons (1990–2000) on Fox. Several actors from the show — Doherty, Garth and Spelling, as well as Joe E. Tata — later reprised their roles on 90210, which ran for five seasons (2008–2013) on The CW.

Are you more likely to check out Fox’s summer event now that Doherty has RSVP’d? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.