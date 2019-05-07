Marie Osmond Joins The Talk, Replacing Panelist/EP Sara Gilbert

The Talk is about to get a little more country: Less than one month after series creator Sara Gilbert announced her departure, the CBS chatfest has found her permanent replacement in Marie Osmond.

Osmond is no stranger to The Talk. Since 2013, she has served as a guest panelist nearly 40 times. She’ll officially join co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba when Season 10 begins in September.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Osmond said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

“If you’ve seen Marie Osmond guest-host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” added Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs at CBS. “Marie’s impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates. I’m excited to kick off Season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at the Talk table.”

On April 9, Gilbert, who is also the star and executive producer of ABC’s The Conners, revealed that she was leaving at the end of The Talk‘s current ninth season. At the time, she admitted that it was difficult to devote herself to two TV shows and raise a family. “Last [fall], I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosting] here,” she said. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or take time for myself.”

Osmond’s hire marks the sixth major change at the dais in less than two years. Prior to Gilbert’s exit, the series lost longtime panelists Aisha Tyler (who was replaced by Eve) and Julie Chen Moonves (who was succeeded by Inaba). With Gilbert gone, Osbourne will be the last original co-host left standing.

In addition to picking up The Talk for Season 10, CBS recently handed out renewals for the rest of its daytime slate, including soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, and game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal.

Are you happy with Osmond’s hire? Or do you think The Talk should have gone in another direction? Hit the comments with your reactions!