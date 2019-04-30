Young and Restless, Bold and Beautiful Renewed at CBS for 2019-20 Season

CBS will remain in a lather for another year (at least), with the network renewing The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful for the 2019-2020 TV season. The network actually renewed its entire daytime lineup, which also includes The Talk and game shows Let’s Make a Deal and The Price is Right.

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, Exec VP of CBS Daytime. “Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come.”

The 47-year-old Y&R has maintained its position as No. 1 soap for 32 years running. The upcoming season will mark leading man Eric Braeden’s fourth decade with the series. B&B, meanwhile, recently marked its 32nd anniversary.