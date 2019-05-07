Ratings: Man With a Plan, Resident Dip With Finales; Bull Eyes Audience Low

CBS bubble comedy Man With a Plan closed Season 3 on Monday night with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week to match its series lows.

Leading out of that, The Code (4.1 mil/0.5) and Bull (6.2 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, though the latter hit a series low in total audience.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (7.2 mil/1.1, read recap) dipped a tenth week-to-week, while The Enemy Within (3.8 mil/0.6) held steady for a fifth straight week.

FOX | The already renewed The Resident (5 mil/0.8, read post mortem) dipped with its sophomore finale (which earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-“), while 9-1-1 (5.8 mil/1.1) was steady.

THE CW | Legends (980K/0.3) and Arrow (643K/0.2, read recap) were steady.

ABC | Leading out of the Biggest Bachelorette Reunion Special That Ever Reunited Bachelorettes (2.9 mil/0.6), The Fix (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped to a new audience low while flat in the demo.

