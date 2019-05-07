Jane the Virgin Spinoff Jane the Novela Not Moving Forward at The CW

Jane Gloriana Villanueva’s story will not continue on after all: The CW has passed on a pilot for Jane the Virgin spinoff Jane the Novela, TVLine has confirmed.

Novela was to be a telenovela-inspired anthology based on Villanueva’s fictional novels, with Jane star Gina Rodriguez narrating the episodes. Each season would have been adapted from a different book; the first installment was to be set “at a Napa Valley vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don’t stay buried for long,” per the network. The cast was to include Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), Hunter Parrish (Weeds) — and Jane the Virgin co-star Ivonne Coll, playing a different role than Jane‘s Alba.

The CW did, however, hand out three series orders on Tuesday: Arrowverse offshoot Batwoman (starring Ruby Rose), Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (starring Lucy Hale) and a new take on Nancy Drew will all be a part of the network’s 2019-20 primetime grid. Also still in the running for a series pick-up: beauty-intern drama Glamorous and vampire adaptation The Lost Boys, the latter of which will be reshot. Meanwhile, the original Jane the Virgin‘s fifth and final season currently airs Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Were you hoping to pick up Jane the Novela? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the news.