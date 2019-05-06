TVLine Items: Lucifer Reunion Show, Two Days of Our Lives Returns and More

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Netflix has released The Lucifer Reunion Show, in which cast member Rachael Harris a la Dr. Linda leads Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia on a 24-minute trip down memory lane.

All 10 new episodes of Lucifer will hit Netflix on Wednesday morning, picking up one month after the title character (played by Ellis) unexpectedly revealed his true devil face to Chloe, his longtime partner in crime-solving and potential love interest.

Read TVLine’s on-the-set preview feature, as well as hear from the cast on why Lucifer as a Netflix binge is simply better (as well as sexier and darker).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Days of Our Lives will welcome back Billy Flynn (aka Chad) and Kate Mansi (Abigail) this fall, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Netflix announced today that acclaimed actress Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming original series, The Eddy. Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Andre Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past. The Eddy is an eight-part musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

* All 15 seasons of The Apprentice are now exclusively available on VOD service Tubi, Adweek reports.

* Amazon has released a Season 2 trailer for Stana Katic’s Absentia, which releases all 10 episodes on Friday, June 14:

