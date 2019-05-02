Press Your Luck: Elizabeth Banks to Host ABC's Game Show Revival

Elizabeth Banks will make some big bucks of her own this summer: The 30 Rock alumna will host ABC’s forthcoming Press Your Luck revival, TVLine has learned.

“Elizabeth Banks is exactly the type of woman we want on ABC — she’s a big star who’s smart, strong and funny,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “She has everything we need as the host of Press Your Luck, one of our signature summer game shows. If anyone can ride herd on the Whammy, it’s Elizabeth!”

Much like its previous iterations, the Press Your Luck revival will pit three contestants against one another as they answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Those spins could earn them cash and prizes… unless they land on the dreaded Whammy, who could take all of their winnings.

New episodes of Press Your Luck premiere Wednesday, June 12 at 8/7c, leading into the Joel McHale-hosted Card Sharks revival at 9 pm. Match Game rounds out the Wednesday night lineup at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, ABC’s remaining game shows — Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth — all will return on Sunday, June 9, beginning with Feud at 8 pm.

Your thoughts on Banks as Press Your Luck host? Drop ’em in a comment below.