Joel McHale to Host Card Sharks Revival

ABC has enlisted a well-known joker to host its updated take on Card Sharks: Community grad Joel McHale has been tapped to emcee the forthcoming revival, TVLine has learned.

“I’m very excited to be hosting Card Sharks,” McHale said. “Game winners can win tens of thousands of dollars and in an updated twist, losers will be fed to a pen of adult tiger sharks.”

McHale is no stranger to hosting, of course. He presided over E!’s pop culture clip show The Soup for 11 years, then did the same on Netflix’s short-lived continuation The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale. His recent TV credits include guest spots on The Rookie and Santa Clarita Diet.

The Alphabet Net’s new version of Card Sharks will begin with two players facing off in a head-to-head “elimination race,” where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize. That contestant will then get a chance to turn his or her money into an even bigger payday by trying to predict seven final cards.

As previously reported, ABC is resurrecting both Card Sharks and Press Your Luck, which will join the network’s lineup of other game show revivals, including Match Game, $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud and To Tell the Truth.

Card Sharks is slated to premiere this summer.