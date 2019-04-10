ABC Summer Dates: The Bachelorette, Poppy Montgomery's Reef Break, Three 'Fun & Games' Nights and More

ABC is the latest network to unveil its Summer game plan — and it’s a literal game plan. In addition to the June return of warm weather staples of Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, To Tell the Truth and Match Game, the network has set launch dates (also in June) for its revivals of Press Your Luck and Card Sharks (the latter hosted by Joel McHale), as well as new miniature golf-themed game show Holey Moley and the cooking competition entry Family Food Fight.
All told, nearly half of ABC’s summer schedule — Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights — will consist of game shows.
Elsewhere, Hannah B’s Bachelorette journey gets underway on Monday, May 13, Poppy Montgomery’s new drama Reef Break bows Thursday, June 20 and the Eva Longoria-produced soap Grand Hotel debuts Monday, June 17. Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, is back Monday, July 29. And as previously reported, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, May 10.
Check out a snapshot of ABC’s summer sked below:
MONDAY, MAY 6
8 pm Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!
FRIDAY, MAY 10
8 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
9 pm What Would You Do?
MONDAY, MAY 13
8 pm The Bachelorette
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
8: pm Celebrity Family Feud
9 pm The $100,000 Pyramid
10 pm To Tell the Truth
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
8 pm PRESS YOUR LUCK
9 pm CARD SHARKS
10 PM Match Game
MONDAY, JUNE 17
10:01 pm GRAND HOTEL
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
8 pm HOLEY MOLEY
9 pm FAMILY FOOD FIGHT
10 pm REEF BREAK
MONDAY, JULY 29
8 pm Bachelor in Paradise