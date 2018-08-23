Poppy Montgomery-Led Crime Drama Reef Break Lands Series Order at ABC

Unforgettable alum Poppy Montgomery is heading back to TV… but she’s on the other side of the law this time.

Montgomery will star as a charming thief in the crime drama Reef Break, which just landed a straight-to-series order at ABC. (The 13-episode season is slated to air next summer.) Montgomery’s character, Cat Chambers, puts her skills as a thief to good use as a fixer for the governor of a gorgeous island in the Pacific. “Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals,” the official description hints, “as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue.”

The series is based on an idea from Montgomery, who will also serve as an executive producer. Ken Sanzel (Blue Bloods, Numb3rs) will write the series and serve as showrunner.

“We’re thrilled to add this new series fronted by Poppy Montgomery to our summer 2019 slate,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “It’s an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations.”

Montgomery is a TV crime-drama veteran, having starred as FBI agent Samantha Spade in seven seasons of CBS’ Without a Trace, and later fronting the CBS/A&E series Unforgettable as detective Carrie Wells. Her other TV credits include Glory Days and Relativity.