Offred/June has friends in high places. And in the new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3, she plans to leverage those relationships for the greater good.

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies,” she explains in the video, which Hulu released Wednesday at a presentation in New York City. Number One on that list? Serena Waterford, who — by virtue of being a Commander’s wife, June points out — has “influence.”

“Up to a point,” Serena clarifies, but June’s not having it. “So move the point,” she presses.

The preview also gives us quick updates on characters like Aunt Lydia, who indeed survived an attack from in the Season 2 finale, and Emily, who — dare we hope?! — appears to have made it to safety with June’s infant daughter, Holly. After coming to Emily’s rescue in the Season 2 finale, Bradley Whitford’s Commander Lawrence now appears to have struck up some kind of relationship with June: “You seem to be good at influencing people,” he tells her.

Elsewhere, there some subtle hand-flirting with Nick, the Waterford living room on fire and a shot of June kneeling by Hannah’s bed while she sleeps. “At least there’s still hope if I’m here,” series star Elisabeth Moss says in a voiceover. “Now, Mom’s got work.” (Also: We’re dying to know how June and Serena end up smoking together by a pool.)

The dystopian drama returns for its 13-episode new season on Wednesday, June 5. Press PLAY on the video above to witness June’s new fire to dismantle the patriarchy, then hit the comments: Are you prepared to return to Gilead?