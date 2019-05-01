Kanye West to EP Showtime Anthology Series Omniverse, Jaden Smith to Star

The crowded TV landscape is making some room for another big name: Kanye West.

The Grammy-winning rapper will executive-produce Omniverse, an anthology series in development at Showtime. Per the official description, Omniverse plans to explore “the many doors of perception,” with Season 1 focused on the Ego.

Jaden Smith (The Get Down) will star as a young Kanye West in the first season, which will take place in an alternate reality.

Smith will executive-produce the half-hour project with West, with Lee Sung Jin (Silicon Valley) on board to write the script. Omniverse marks West’s first major TV project.

Earlier this week, Showtime renewed its Wall Street satire Black Monday for a second season. Other recently announced projects at the network include a Halo series (starring Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber), based on the popular Xbox video game franchise; a sequel-of-sorts to its horror drama Penny Dreadful; an adaptation of the novel The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke; and a half-hour anthology series from The Chi creator Lena Waithe.

