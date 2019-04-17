Halo: Pablo Schreiber to Play Master Chief in Showtime's Live-Action Drama

Hail to the (master) chief: Orange Is The New Black alum Pablo Schreiber will star in Showtime’s live-action Halo series, based on the Xbox video game franchise, TVLine has learned.

The actor is set to play Master Chief, the games’ central character, described as Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century. He’s also the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity. (No pressure!)

Though Schreiber is best known for his Emmy-nominated work as OITNB‘s correctional officer George “Pornstache” Mendez, his credits also include The Brink and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He currently co-stars on Starz’s American Gods.

Halo has also cast Australian newcomer Yerin Ha to play Quan Ah, a new character in the Halo world. Quan is a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Schreiber’s Master Chief at a fateful time for both characters.

Per Showtime’s official description, its Halo adaptation — which received a 10-episode order last June — will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.” Network president David Nevins also called the project Showtime’s “most ambitious series ever.”

Kyle Killen (Awake) and Steven Kane (The Last Ship) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Halo, which begins production this fall in Budapest, Hungary.

