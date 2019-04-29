Shadowhunters Series Finale Trailer Sets the Stage for an Epic Final Battle

Ready or not, here comes the final hunt. Freeform’s Shadowhunters wraps its three-season run next Monday (8/7c) with a 2.5-hour event that will pit Clary & Co. against their most powerful enemy yet.

And if tonight’s episode was any indication of what’s in store, we’re in for a hell of a ride. A quick recap: Not only did Magnus propose to Alec (d’aww!), but Jace also broke Clary’s bond to her bother (yay!) and the good ‘ship “Sizzy” came about this close to its first kiss. In less celebratory news, Episode 21 episode also witnessed the death of Jordan (R.I.P.!) and the rise of Jonathan in his truest, darkest form. Demons ahoy!

The show’s premature series finale was announced by Freeform back in June 2018: “We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite. However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending.”

And for what it’s worth, co-showrunner Todd Slavkin has said that fans will be “deeply satisfied” by the finale, which ties up the series’ many loose ends while leaving a few what-ifs left open for the future.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at the Shadowhunters series finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the big farewell: How do you hope it all ends?