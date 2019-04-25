Roswell Promotes Amber Midthunder to Series Regular for Season 2

Everything’s coming up Rosa! Amber Midthunder, who plays Liz’s older sister on Roswell, New Mexico, has been promoted to a series regular for the CW drama’s upcoming second season, TVLine has learned.

Though the late Rosa Ortecho was only seen in flashbacks for most of Roswell‘s first season, this week’s game-changing finale ended with hunky alien savior Max Evans using his otherworldly powers to revive her, potentially losing his own life in the process.

“Rosa thinks she just woke up from a bad hangover, and she’s about to be very confused,” showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie tells TVLine. “There’s a line I really like that she says while they’re hugging: ‘I’m here, it’s OK.’ Even in her confusion and fear, her instinct is to comfort Liz. We’ll literally pick up moments after this. Things will start to click for her, like how Liz looks a little different, and she’ll have to learn to adapt.”

Prior to playing Rosa, Midthunder’s small-screen resume included roles on FX’s Legion, The CW’s The Originals, A&E’s Longmire and Cinemax’s Banshee. Roswell was renewed for a second season earlier this week, along with fellow freshman series All American and In the Dark. (The CW’s other newbies, Charmed and Legacies, were renewed back in January.)

