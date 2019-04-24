Riverdale Says Goodbye to Luke Perry: A Rundown of Fred's Final Scenes

This week’s Riverdale wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for Fred Andrews… but it was a special one for Luke Perry.

Wednesday’s episode — read our full recap here — marked the final appearance for Perry on the CW teen drama, following his untimely death last month. (Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed earlier this week that tonight’s episode would be Perry’s last.) And though Fred didn’t get killed off or leave town or anything like that, he did remind us why he’s the best parent on Riverdale by a country mile.

Fred was with Archie at the hospital after his boxing match, waiting to hear about the fate of Archie’s opponent Randy. Archie was devastated to learn that Randy had died, and blamed himself, swearing off boxing as a result. But as usual, Fred dispensed a little fatherly wisdom to his son, reassuring him that an autopsy will show that Randy died from a drug overdose, not from the fight, and encouraging Archie not to be so hard on himself — and that was the last we saw of Fred.

Perry passed away suddenly at just 52 years old after suffering a stroke, but since he filmed several episodes in advance, Fred has been appearing sporadically on Riverdale in the weeks since. The show does plan to address Perry’s death on-screen — “we know that we have to address it in some way,” Aguirre-Sacasa tells ET Online — but there’s been no word yet as to how his death will affect Fred’s story arc.

Riverdale fans, chime in with your thoughts on Perry’s final scenes and Fred’s fate in the comments below.