Luke Perry's Final Riverdale Episode to Air This Week, EP Confirms

Get your tissues ready, Riverdale fans: The CW teen drama is saying goodbye to Luke Perry this week.

The late actor’s final episode as Archie’s dad Fred Andrews will air this Wednesday (8/7c), executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced in a tweet on Sunday. “This week’s Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” the EP wrote. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between father and son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Perry passed away suddenly last month at just 52 years old after suffering a stroke, but since he filmed several episodes in advance, Fred has been appearing sporadically on Riverdale in the weeks since, offering paternal advice to his son Archie. The show does plan to address Perry’s death on-screen — “we know that we have to address it in some way,” Aguirre-Sacasa tells ET Online — but there’s been no word yet as to how his death will affect Fred’s story arc. Riverdale still has three more Season 3 episodes to air after this week, wrapping up with a May 15 finale.

Read Aguirre-Sacasa’s tweet in full below, and then hit the comments and tell us: How should Riverdale say goodbye to Luke Perry’s Fred?