Game of Thrones Episode 2 Photos: Jaime Answers for His Crimes, Missandei and Grey Worm Look Grim

The more clues we get about Game of Thrones‘ upcoming episode, the more worried we become.

Because in addition to settling Jaime’s long-overdue tab with Bran — and Daenerys, for that matter — all signs point to very bad things happening to our favorites, and soon.

In these new shots from Season 8, Episode 2, Jon, Dany, Sansa, Arya and the rest of those gathered at Winterfell look like they’re about to do battle. Yeah, we know: They always look like they’re about to do battle. But a fight seems more imminent than usual this time around.

We’re particularly focused on the photo of Missandei and Grey Worm, who share an epic (and possibly final?) kiss in the episode’s trailer. Here, they might be coming to terms with a hard truth: Are the Night King’s forces really set to arrive “before the sun comes up tomorrow,” as we’ve been warned?

Elsewhere, Baby Sam isn’t really a baby anymore (though that shot of Sam and Gilly with the boy is so sweet), Davos looks wary (but then again, isn’t he always?) and Daenerys is flanked by Jorah and Varys… perhaps to discuss Jon’s recent revelation?

Click through the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — for a sneak peek at the episode. Then hit the comments with your predictions!