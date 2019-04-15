Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 Trailer: A Reckoning for Jaime?

And Game of Thrones‘ Jaime thought running into Bran was bad…

In this coming Sunday’s episode of the HBO drama, the knight also known as the Kingslayer will come face-to-face with the woman whose father he famously killed years ago. And based on the preview, Daenerys isn’t likely to be moved by a bath-reminiscent monologue about honor, duty and common sense.

“When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man that murdered our father,” Daenerys tells the recently arrived Lannister in a preview for Season 8’s upcoming Episode 2. “And all the things we would do to that man.” Ouch.

But the dragon queen isn’t stopping there. Apparently she spreads some of her ire to (we’re guessing) Tyrion, for trusting Cersei. “You never should have, either,” Sansa pipes up. QUEEN IN THE NORTH! Oh, sorry, did we say that out loud?

Meanwhile, Arya ruminates on death, Missandei and Grey Worm kiss, and Jon gravely asks Tormund, “How long do we have?” The wildling’s answer will chill you faster than a white walker wet willy.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch it all play out — plus: catapults! Jorah! and possibly the lead-up to the Battle of Winterfell? — then hit the comments with your predictions for the season’s second installment!