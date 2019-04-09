Ratings: The Voice and American Idol Go Low Opposite NCAA Championship

Regular Monday leader The Voice took a hit opposite CBS’ coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.

RELATED STORIES 2019 TV Scorecard: What's Renewed? Cancelled?

2019 TV Scorecard: What's Renewed? Cancelled? Arrow's Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode: See the First Photos!

Virginia’s OT win over Texas Tech averaged 16.2 million total viewers from 9 to 11 pm, down 9 percent from the fast nationals for the last time CBS hosted the title game (North Carolina vs. Gonzaga in 2017). Compared to TBS’ year-ago coverage of Villanova vs. Michigan, however, the audience was 21 percent bigger.

The Top 5 markets for the championship game were Richmond, Norfolk, Minneapolis, Louisville and

Kansas City. Overall, this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV was up 11 percent from last year.

The Big Bang Theory rerun that opened CBS’ night was Monday’s top-rated and most-watched non-sports program, drawing 8.5 mil and a 1.8 demo rating.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.2, read recap) slipped 12 and 20 percent to season lows; The Enemy Within (4.2 mil/0.6) in turn also delivered its lowest numbers to date.

ABC | American Idol (6.4 mil/1.0, read recap) dipped a tenth week-to-week to match Sunday night’s series low in the demo, while The Fix (3.3 mil/0.5) held steady. Both shows added a handful of viewers.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (985K/0.3) is currently up from last week’s finals.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.