Ratings: Five-0 and Blue Bloods Rise, Crazy Ex Finale Draws Season Highs

Returning from a series of March Madness preemptions, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 (with 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating) and Blue Bloods (7.9 mil/0.8) each rebounded from their most recent episodes, which had delivered series lows in the demo. Five-0 and Blue Bloods tied for the Friday demo win, while the latter copped the night’s biggest audience.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (5.6 mil/0.6) clutched onto its previous episode’s series lows.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | With its series finale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (612K/0.2, read post mortem) drew its largest audience in over a year while ticking up to a 0.2 for only the third time this season; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B” (while TVLine itself gave Rachel Bloom a POTW win). The concert event did 462K/0.1.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat‘s 100th episode (3.1 mil/0.6) and Speechless (2.3 mil/0.5) ticked up.

FOX | The Cool Kids (3.4 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Proven Innocent (1.8 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | Blindspot (3.3 mil/0.5) and The Blacklist (3.9 mil/0.6) both ticked up week-to-week, with the former delivering its biggest audience since Feb. 8.

