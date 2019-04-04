With apologies to baseball sage Yogi Berra, sometimes it ain’t over even after it’s over: Pitch may be revived for Season 2, according to a recent report.

Fox cancelled the sports drama, in which Kylie Bunbury played the first female Major League Baseball pitcher during her rookie season, in 2017. Now, Disney’s 20th TV may bring Pitch back, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The revival reportedly would be part of a plan to ensure that series creator Dan Fogelman, who also created 20th Century Television’s This Is Us, stays at the studio when his current deal is up. TVLine has reached out to 20th TV for comment.

Pitch did well with critics when it premiered in 2016 but averaged barely 3 million viewers and an 0.8 rating. When the show was cancelled, Bunbury posted to Instagram that her heart was “heavy” and that playing Ginny Baker had “profoundly changed my life and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that resonated with so many people.”

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, her co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar told TVLine that he and Bunbury were “blindsided” by the series’ abrupt ending — so much so that they hadn’t had any conversations with the show’s producers about how season-ending storylines like Ginny’s injury or the almost-kiss between Ginny and Lawson would’ve played out.

“We all thought we’d resolve those issues in the second season,” he said. (Watch full interview below.)

Bunbury can next be seen in Ava duVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us about the Central Park Five. Gosselaar currently stars in the sci-fi drama The Passage, which Fox has not yet renewed for Season 2.