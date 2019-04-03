ABC Sets Finale Dates for Grey's, a Modern Childbirth, Musical Housewife, Whiskey's Epiphany and Others

The prospect of a very special delivery is situated among ABC’s May finale dates and teasers, which were announced on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed

The Rookie Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed May Sweeps Scorecard: Deaths, Breakups and More!

As for ABC’s No. 1 series, Grey’s Anatomy, the press releases denotes a title for the season ender (“Jump Into the Fog”) but offers no actual synopsis other than the annual, generic “doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.” Which is true.

Here is ABC’s May finale plan (including a few, well-curated teasers), keeping in mind that Friday funnies Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless have their last laughs on April 12, while The Rookie‘s rookie run ends April 16. (We also have handy finale dates for CBS, Fox and The CW.)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Schooled

9 pm Modern Family

In “A Year of Birthdays,” as the birth of Haley and Dylan’s twins approaches, we take a look back at how each family member celebrated their birthdays this past year.

9:30 pm Single Parents

SUNDAY, MAY 12

10 pm Shark Tank

THURSDAY, MAY 16

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9 pm Station 19

As the firefighters battle a deadly wildfire raging out of control, “Ben makes a split-second decision that changes [two] lives.” OK, I kinda cheated on that one — one of the lives is guest star Patrick Duffy’s character.

10 pm For the People

SUNDAY, MAY 19

7 pm AFV

8 pm American Idol

MONDAY, MAY 20

10 pm The Fix

All questions will be answered as a conviction is made in Jessica Meyer’s murder.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

8 pm American Housewife

In a musical episode boasting original songs by renowned composer Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) and Glenn Slater (Tangled), as well as choreography from Ashley Wallen (La La Land), Katie — frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does — decides to go “full Westport” and leaves the family to fend for themselves.

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright

9 pm black-ish

After Junior is offered a dream job working with Migos, Dre and Bow are determined to convince him to return to college and get his degree.

9:30 pm Bless this Mess (series premieres April 16)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

10 pm Whiskey Cavalier

Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.