Big Bang Series Finale to Air May 16 — Plus: 20 More CBS Finale Dates

CBS has abbounced that The Big Bang Theory‘s previously announced one-hour series finale will air on Thursday, May 16. It was one of 21 finale dates unveiled Monday by the Eye network. See below for the complete rundown (and head to our Renewal Scorecard for the latest on each show’s pickup prospects):

Monday, April 1

9 pm: Magnum P.I. (Season 1 finale)

Thursday, April 11

9:30 pm Fam (Season 1 finale)

Sunday, April 14

8 pm God Friended Me (Season 1 finale)

Sunday, April 21

10 pm Madam Secretary (Season 5 finale)

Monday, April 22

8 pm The Neighborhood (Season 1 finale)

Monday, May 6

8:30 pm Man With a Plan (Season 3 finale)

Thursday, May 9

9 pm Mom (Season 6 finale)

Friday, May 10

8 pm MacGyver (Season 3 finale)

10 pm Blue Bloods (Season 9 finale)

Monday, May 13

10 pm Bull (Season 3 finale)

Tuesday, May 14

9 pm FBI (Season 1 finale)

Wednesday, May 15

8 pm Survivor (Season 38 finale)

Thursday, May 16

8 pm The Big Bang Theory (Series finale)

9 pm Young Sheldon (Season 2 finale)

10 pm S.W.A.T. (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 17

10 pm Hawaii Five-0 (Season 9 finale)

Sunday, May 19

10 pm NCIS: LA (Season 10 finale)

Tuesday, May 21

8 pm NCIS (Season 16 finale)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans (Season 5 finale)

Wednesday, May 22

10 pm SEAL Team (Season 2 finale)

Saturday, June 1

8 pm Ransom (Season 3 finale)