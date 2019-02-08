The Big Bang Theory to Finish Its Run With a 2-Part Series Finale

It’s all ending with a bigger bang.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will wrap its 12-season run this spring with a double-episode series finale, series co-creator Chuck Lorre tells TVLine.

“It will be an hour — two episodes that will connect,” Lorre confirmed on Thursday. “It will be two separate episodes,” airing on the same night (date TBA), “that will have a through line.”

Lorre shared the news with us on-set, where the hitcom was being honored by having its longtime home, Stage 25, be dedicated as “The Big Bang Theory Stage.” It marks only the fifth time in Warner Bros. Studios’ 95-year history that such as honor has been bestowed (following ER, Friends, Two and a Half Men and The Ellen Degeneres Show).

Prior to his Two and a Half Men meriting its own dedication, “I didn’t even know that was an option. You don’t think about that,” Lorre said. “We come to work every day to make a good show, we don’t think about getting a plaque. But the plaque is extremely rewarding! It kind of makes the show a part of the history of the lot.”

As part of the dedication ceremony, it was also noted that The Big Bang Theory stands as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes.

Not only did Lorre not expect to achieve that milestone, “I didn’t anticipate Season 2! We didn’t know if we were going to make it,” he said. “I don’t dream like that. The dreams are, ‘How do we make the show we’re doing right now better? How do we fix that scene in the second act? Is the story working, are the jokes working…? You’re focused on what’s right in front of you.”

What do you want to happen before Leonard, Sheldon, Penny et al say good-bye?

