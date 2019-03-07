The CW Sets 13 Season Finale Dates

Though summer is still a few months away, hiatus is very near for some of The CW’s series.

The network on Thursday unveiled season finale airdates for 13 of its shows, beginning with Black Lightning, which will wrap its sophomore run in less than two weeks.

All American and Legacies also will conclude in March, with the remaining finales sprinkled throughout April and May, wrapping up with Dynasty on May 24. (Supernatural, notably, is ending its season a bit earlier than usual, since Season 14 only spans 20 episodes.)

In January, The CW renewed 10 of its series for additional seasons (including an eighth and final season for DC Comics drama Arrow). Rookie dramas All American and Roswell, New Mexico, as well as network veteran The 100, are the only shows that remain on the bubble.

View the full lineup of season finales below:

Monday, March 18

9 pm Black Lightning

Wednesday, March 20

9 pm All American

Thursday, March 28

9 pm Legacies

Friday, April 5

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series finale

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special

Tuesday, April 23

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico

Thursday, April 25

8 pm Supernatural

Monday, May 13

9 pm Arrow

Tuesday, May 14

8 pm The Flash

Wednesday, May 15

8 pm Riverdale

Sunday, May 19

8 pm Supergirl

9 pm Charmed

Monday, May 20

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Friday, May 24

8 pm Dynasty