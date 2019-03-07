The CW Sets 13 Season Finale Dates

Though summer is still a few months away, hiatus is very near for some of The CW’s series.
The network on Thursday unveiled season finale airdates for 13 of its shows, beginning with Black Lightning, which will wrap its sophomore run in less than two weeks.
All American and Legacies also will conclude in March, with the remaining finales sprinkled throughout April and May, wrapping up with Dynasty on May 24. (Supernatural, notably, is ending its season a bit earlier than usual, since Season 14 only spans 20 episodes.)
In January, The CW renewed 10 of its series for additional seasons (including an eighth and final season for DC Comics drama Arrow). Rookie dramas All American and Roswell, New Mexico, as well as network veteran The 100, are the only shows that remain on the bubble.
View the full lineup of season finales below:
Monday, March 18
9 pm Black Lightning
Wednesday, March 20
9 pm All American
Thursday, March 28
9 pm Legacies
Friday, April 5
8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series finale
9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special
Tuesday, April 23
9 pm Roswell, New Mexico
Thursday, April 25
8 pm Supernatural
Monday, May 13
9 pm Arrow
Tuesday, May 14
8 pm The Flash
Wednesday, May 15
8 pm Riverdale
Sunday, May 19
8 pm Supergirl
9 pm Charmed
Monday, May 20
8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Friday, May 24
8 pm Dynasty