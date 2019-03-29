Ratings: #TGIT Lineup Rises Opposite March Madness; Abby's Opens Low

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (with 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating), Station 19 (5.5 mil/1.0) and For the People (3 mil/0.6) all rose a tenth in the demo this Thursday. Grey’s delivered its second-largest audience of the season, very easily led the night’s non-sports programming in the demo and averaged a “B+” TVLine reader grade, while Station 19 fired up its best numbers of… 2019.

RELATED STORIES NBC's Abby's Premiere: Grade It!

NBC's Abby's Premiere: Grade It! Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington: Jo's Marriage Will 'Derail'

Elsewhere….

CBS | March Madness coverage averaged 6.3 mil and a 1.6, down sharply from the fast nationals for the same night last year.

THE CW | Leading out of a Supernatural rerun (?!), Legacies (937K/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-) was steady with its freshman finale.

NBC | Superstore (3.4 mil/0.8) dipped in the demo, while A.P. Bio (2.4 mil/0.5) and Will & Grace (3.3 mil/0.7) were steady. Abby’s debuted to 2.6 mil and a 0.5, with a TVLine reader grade of “C+” (and 68 percent planning to stay for a second round).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.