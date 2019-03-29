Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington: Alex and Jo's Marriage 'Will 'Derail' in Wake of Devastating Backstory Reveal

Alex and Jo have officially encountered their first rough patch as a married couple. In the wake of this week’s Grey’s Anatomy, which found Jo learning that she was the product of rape, the newlyweds will find their relationship rocked to the core, according to Camilla Luddington.

“I think it will derail [them],” Jo’s portrayer tells Cosmo. “You will see the ripple effect through the rest of the season. ‘Jolex’ has been unshakable all season, but this does end up shaking them.”

As teased in the promo for next week’s episode (watch it below), Jo will not only continue to pull away from Alex, but she may choose to confide in co-worker Link before her own husband. “I would like for her to tell Alex,” Luddington muses. “I’m not sure she can avoid telling him forever, but that’s a very very painful thing to disclose to someone. I don’t think she’s fully processed it herself yet. I think even saying the truth out loud to him would break her right now.”

As Grey’s nears the Season 15 finish line, “Viewers will witness… how this [revelation] completely takes over her life,” Luddington previews. “We have yet to see Jo react to anything in this way before. It’s devastating and raw…. You’ll see a person slowly lose sense of themselves. You’ll watch a person implode.”