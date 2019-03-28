Game of Thrones: New Season 8 Photos Document Daenerys' Time at Winterfell

We’re not quite sure why Daenerys looks downright chipper — grading by Game of Thrones standards, anyway — in these new Season 8 photos. But we’ll take any moment of levity we can get as the HBO series’ eighth and final season, which in all likelihood will be a bloodbath, gears up.

Sky Atlantic, which airs Thrones in the United Kingdom, released a slew of new shots from the upcoming season on its Instagram account Thursday. In addition to the troubled looks we’ve come to expect on the faces of the show’s main characters, the photos seem to document khaleesi’s sojourn at Winterfell.

We also get worried glances from Brienne, Bran, Sansa, Jorah and Jon, which makes sense: As fans know, the Night King’s forces are bearing down on Westeros, and the series’ final season will chronicle Jon Snow & Co.’s — excuse us, Aegon Targaryen & Co.’s — fight for their lives.

Game of Thrones returns for its swan song on Sunday, April 14, at 9/8c. A week after the May 19 series finale, HBO announced Wednesday, the premium cabler will air a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the final season’s production.

