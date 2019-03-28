Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Big Bang, Grey's, Hawaii Five-0, Gotham, Legends, Walking Dead, Jane the Virgin and More!

Got a scoop request? An anonymous tip you’re dying to share? Send any/all of the above to askausiello@tvline.com

Question: I’d love to know if you have something on Scott Caan/Danny Williams’ future on Hawaii Five-0. The fans are coming up with a lot of theories about him leaving (he filmed less episodes than usual, and Danny’s reconciliation with Rachel makes them fear the couple will move back to Jersey). I’d love to know if I have to start to panic too! —Lisa

Ausiello: I had TVLine’s honorary Five-0 team member,Matt Mitovich, delve into this, and here’s what he brought back from series boss Peter M. Lenkov: “In our last two episodes of the season, we are going to see that Danny has been hiding the progression of his and Rachel’s tenuous relationship from McGarrett. Scott and Claire [van Der Boom] have such a terrific chemistry, it would be criminal not to explore what happens next with them.”

Question: Do you know if, in the last episode of The Big Bang Theory, that darn (keeping it PG!) elevator will finally be fixed? I imagine the last scene being all the characters getting into it, and it stalls between floors. —Ken

Ausiello: I have zero knowledge of what will happen in the May 16 farewell. I’m not even sure if the producers themselves know precisely what will go down (elevator or otherwise), considering the table read is still a month away. What I can tell you is that the episode that taped this week not only propels Big Bang past Cheers as the longest running multi-cam comedy in TV history, it also marks the return of Sean Astin, Kal Penn, Joshua Malina, and John Ross Bowie (which suggests to me that there may be a major development in Super-Asymmetry power couple Sheldon and Amy’s bid for a Nobel Prize).

Question: Any word on when Jamie and Eddy will tie the knot on Blue Bloods? —Mario

Ausiello: Save the date: Their wedding will take place on May 10, aka the series’ season (or series?) finale. MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: Frank will deliver the toast.

Question: A while back you had a Blind Item about a original series regular exiting a show this season. Can we get any clues about that? Perhaps the exact network? Or have things changed about it? —Liz

Ausiello: Three months after I hit publish on that particularly Blind Item the circumstances surrounding [Spoiler]’s departure changed dramatically. Basically, [Spoiler] is now leaving next season. The catch? The show’s going bye-bye with him.

Question: Are you able to to tell us if Caterina Scorsone is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, as rumors seem to suggest? —Maria

Ausiello: An ABC insider assures me that there is absolutely no truth to the rumor.

Question: Any scoop on Jo’s standalone Grey’s episode? —Jasmine

Ausiello: It airs tonight. It’s intense. It answers several big questions — and drops one big bombshell — about Jo’s elusive backstory.

Question: Please tell me we haven’t seen the last of Penelope Park on Legacies. —Amanda

Ausiello: I can tell you that series creator Julie Plec hopes we get to see Penelope again. Does that work? “There are plenty of characters who aren’t part of our ensemble who we’d certainly like to keep using and seeing again,” Plec said when asked if we’ll be seeing fan favorites like Penelope and Kaleb at the Salvatore School in a larger capacity. “That’ll be a question for once we get started in [the writers] room for Season 2.”

Question: More Veronica Mars revival spoilers, please! —Sarah K.

Ausiello: A super cool casting scoop’s been burning a hole in my pocket for the past month and it’s driving me frakkin’ crazy.

Question: Are there any Gotham spoilers on the Barbara-Jim-Lee triangle — especially now that Barbara is Jim’s “baby mama”? —Garrett

Ausiello: Well, in the time since you sent this email, Barbara became mama to a bona fide baby. A baby girl, in fact. And I can confirm that in the series finale, which features a full-decade time jump, we will see a 10-year-old Barbara Gordon, who of course is fated to follow in the bootsteps of Yvonne Craig and Alicia Silverstone. In other Gotham news, check out the poster for the final two episodes:

Question: Anything coming up for Sara and Ava on Legends of Tomorrow? —Justin

Ausiello: Would a sexy tango interest you…?

Question: After that Desmond reveal in Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason finale, what can we expect in the second half of Season 4? —Derrick

Ausiello: Neron — who intermittently sports the face of the soul he is bound to — will wreak much havoc as Season 4B rolls out, starring Monday, April 1. “Stealing souls is a form of currency down in Hell,” explains showrunner Phil Klemmer, who envisions Neron as a “disruptor” in the underworld. As Klemmer also puts it, Neron is “Elon Musk-as-demon” à la “I’m going to turn Detroit on its head by coming up with a whole new means of becoming a demon.”

Question: It’s been a while since we’ve gotten some NCIS: Los Angeles scoop. —Bianka

Ausiello: At the time we spoke to Eric Christian Olsen about the wedding episode, Deeks’ portrayer had yet to actually lay eyes on the season finale script. “But I’ve heard rumors about what happens,” he said. “And if half the rumors are true, I’m super excited about it.” So now we are left to ask: What excites Eric Christian Olsen?

Question: What can you tell me about the finale of The Walking Dead? — Penn

Ausiello: The blizzard that hits in the AMC drama’s last episode of Season 9 (Sunday, 9/8c) must be cold enough to make Hell freeze over, because by the time it’s through, it’s brought a bit of a thaw to Negan’s interactions with a longtime nemesis (which I know hardly narrows it down — everyone’s his nemesis!). “The Storm” also shifts two other relationships, only one of them for the better.

Question: Did I miss the news? What’s the latest with The Middle spinoff with Eden Sher? —Jan

Ausiello: It’s possible you saw the news and just blocked it out. That’s what I did until you reminded me thanks for nothing.

Question: This is a haiku.

“Shocking crossover” hint please,

but as a haiku? —Ryan

Ausiello: The network it is

on is not NBC or

Fox thanks for playing

This AAnd That…

♦ JANE THE VIRGIN: The identity of the narrator will be unmasked in the series finale, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman promises, and while viewers “have been close” to guessing who the mystery person is, no one has gotten it completely. “There have been hints all around,” Urman adds. “So I think when you find out, looking back, you’ll be able to trace it, but I don’t think you’ll figure out the exact specifics until we say it – or almost say it.”

♦ CHICAGO MED: Viewers can look forward to a “really big episode where we all get stuck in the [emergency department],” star Torrey DeVitto previews. “It’s a really intense episode. The second half of the season is definitely going to go out with a huge bang.” Speaking of, the finale is “going to be extremely turbulent for Natalie,” the actress teases, “and there’s going to be a huge cliffhanger” for the doc.

♦ AMERICAN GODS: Star Ian McShane tells me that the show’s just-greenlit Season 3 will be a huge one for Shadow (who — Spoiler Alert for those who haven’t read Neil Gaiman’s book! — is even more linked to Mr. Wednesday than he realizes). “Shadow has two revelations that happen with him which will have to be solved in Season 3,” McShane teases, adding that he’s not sure how much longer the Starz adaptation will run. “I’m wondering how long they can draw out the book. Will it end with Season 3, or will there be a Season 4, before Shadow takes wing on his own?”

