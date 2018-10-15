Big Bang Theory Star Talks Sitcom's 'Bittersweet' Ending, Reveals Wild Series Finale Coincidence

It’s been two months since Warner Bros. and CBS announced that The Big Bang Theory‘s current 12th season would be the sitcom’s last, yet the reality of the situation has yet to fully sink in for one member of the cast. During an appearance on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunal Nayyar confessed that he hasn’t fully absorbed the fact that the end is nigh.

Calling news of the series’ forthcoming conclusion “bittersweet,” Nayyar told DeGeneres, “I’m still trying to process all of it because it’s been such a big part of my life, obviously. It’s given me all the blessings in the world. Right now, I’m just showing up on time and focused on working.” Big Bang Theory: Final Season Wish List Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Nayyar went on to reveal that the Big Bang finale will hold special meaning for him. The day we shoot [the series finale] is April 30 — not the day it airs the day we shoot it — [and that’s] actually my birthday,” he noted. “Life comes full circle.”

Immediately following the Big Bang end-date announcement in August, Nayyar mused via social media, “There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say… The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye… yet… still 23 eps to shoot!”

Big Bang Theory‘s series finale will air in May.