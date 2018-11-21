The Middle Spinoff Starring Eden Sher Not Going Forward at ABC

Well, this is one heck of a Thanksgiving bummer: ABC has decided not to go forward with its spinoff of The Middle centered on Eden Sher’s Sue Heck, TVLine has learned.

The scrapped spinoff Sue Sue in the City, which received a pilot order from the Alphabet network in August, was to see Sher reprise her Middle role as adorkable daughter Sue Heck, as she leaves Orson, Indiana to pursue a career in Chicago. Brock Ciarlelli, who recurred as best friend Brad on The Middle, was onboard as a series regular as well. The Middle creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline penned the pilot script and were set to serve as executive producers.

Other cast members later signed on to appear in the pilot, including SNL alum Finesse Mitchell as a bartender pal of Sue’s and Silicon Valley‘s Chris Diamantopoulos as Sue’s hotel-owner boss.

Heck starred as Sue Heck in all nine seasons of The Middle, which ended its ABC run in May. In the series finale, Sue was still a junior in college, but a flash-forward revealed that she eventually married neighbor Sean (after a number of breakups and makeups).

Are you mad as heck you’ll never get to see the Sue Heck spinoff? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.