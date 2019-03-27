Shadowhunters' 2.5-Hour Series Finale Event to Air in May on Freeform

The day Shadowhunters fans have been dreading is now less than two months away. The supernatural Freeform drama will wrap its three-season run on Monday, May 6 (8/7c) with a 2.5-hour series finale event, the network announced Wednesday at the Second Annual Freeform Summit.

Though we don’t know exactly what to expect from the show’s super-sized sendoff — which wrapped production in Aug. 2018 — it’s safe to assume that it’ll include a final showdown with Jonathan, who’s currently attempting to lure Clary to the dark side. (And judging by that creepy shot of her soulless eyes in the Season 3B trailer, I’m guessing he’s at least mildly successful.)

Though Shadowhunters‘ cast and crew were initially “shocked” to learn that the show was ending after three seasons, co-showrunner Todd Slavkin later assured fans via Twitter that they’ll be “deeply satisfied” by the “beautiful” series finale. (Click here for photos from the final days of filming.)

Freeform and Disney also announced on Wednesday that they’ve matched Shadowhunters fans’ $25,000 donation to The Trevor Project, “the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.”

