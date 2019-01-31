Shadowhunters Season 3B Trailer: Scary Clary, 'Sizzy' Action, [Spoiler]'s Wedding and More in Final Episodes

The moment every Shadowhunters fan has been simultaneously waiting for and dreading is finally here. Freeform on Thursday dropped the long-awaited trailer for the second half of the show’s third and final season, and it’s a lot.

Following her “death” in the midseason finale, 3B picks up with Clary meeting her brother Jonathan — the real one this time, now played by Luke Baines — who attempts to woo her to the dark side. And unless that shot of Clary’s black, soulless eyes is completely misleading, I’d say his plan proves at least modestly successful.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at what’s in store for our favorite couples, including a mix of sparring and dancing for “Malec,” a romantic promise made between “Clace,” and an I-can’t-believe-it’s-finally-happening “Sizzy” kiss. And in hierarchical news, Luke is seen encouraging Maya to step up and become the pack leader he knows she was born to be.

Of course, the moment that’s sure to have fans buzzing the loudest is the apparent wedding being held in Season 3B. We don’t get to see the happy couple, but we can confirm it’s not Clary’s big day (unless she decided to wear red to her own wedding, which I wouldn’t recommend as a Game of Thrones fan).

There are also plenty of not-so-happy moments, particularly where Simon is concerned; if you thought carrying around the Mark of Cain was a burden, just wait until you see what befalls him in this trailer. It’s real bad.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Shadowhunters‘ final episodes, then check click here for our moment-by-moment breakdown of the trailer. Once you’ve taken it all in, drop us a comment with your reaction(s) to this sneak peek.