Shadowhunters Welcomes the 'Real' Jonathan Morgenstern in Season 3B (2019 FIRST LOOK)

As you prepare to spend some quality time with your family over the next couple of days, take a moment to give thanks… that your last name isn’t Morgenstern. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Luke Baines as Jonathan in the final half-season of Freeform’s Shadowhunters, which will include a hell of a family reunion for our girl Clary.

We were first introduced to Jonathan in the series’ second season, though we didn’t know him by that name — or even by his real face. In order to infiltrate the Shadowhunters’ New York Institute, he kidnapped and stole the identity of a handsome British chap named Sebastian Verlac (played to perfection by Will Tudor). The first half of the show’s third season chronicled Lilith’s attempts to revive Jonathan — who was killed by Jace, yet another character thought to be Jonathan at one time — only to be blown to smithereens upon finally achieving her goal.

“We’re totally excited about [Jonathan’s return],” co-showrunner Todd Slavkin told TVLine back in May. “It’s the real Jonathan with the real DNA he was born with. It’s not going back to 2B and seeing that dynamic.”

Shadowhunters returns to finish off its third season on Monday, Feb. 25. This will be followed by a two-hour TV movie titled The Final Hunt, which will bring the hunters’ stories to a close. Of the two-part finale, Slavkin says, “If has to end like this, you all will be deeply satisfied.”

