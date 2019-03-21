Ratings: SEAL Team Dips in Later Time Slot, All American Hits Audience Low

CBS’ SEAL Team returned from a two-month break and christened its new, later time slot with 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down from its previous episode to mark series lows. Compared to its time slot predecessor, it was down in the demo from both Criminal Minds‘ season average (4.7 mil/0.8) and finale (4.7 mil/0.8).

Opening the Eye’s night, Survivor (7 mil/1.3) dipped but led Wednesday in both measures.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Empire (4 mil/1.1) and Star (3.2 mil/1.0) each dipped.

THE CW | Riverdale‘s musical episode (832K/0.3) and bubble drama All American‘s finale (552K/0.2) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo, with the latter delivering its smallest audience yet.

NBC | Leading out of a Voice clip show (6 mil/1.0), the Bublé special did 3.3 mil/0.5.

More to come….