Grey's Sneak Peek: Amelia and Link Agree — Too Emphatically? — That Their Hookup Was a 'One-Time Thing'

Wethinks the lady doth protest too much. In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8/7c), Amelia expresses to Link her horror that, between the two of them, they’ve all but confirmed for Maggie — a character who is hardly known for her secret-keeping abilities! — that they had sex at that conference they attended in San Diego.

According to Owen’s ex, the slipup is especially perturbing considering that her tryst with the ortho god wasn’t the start of something but “a one-time thing.” Of course, Link knows that; she made it abundantly clear from the get-go that their hookup was just pain management. No, no, Amelia clarifies, not just pain management but a treatment “for acute pain, not chronic; one dose, do not refill.”

Naturally, the non-couple has no sooner agreed to steer clear of one another, lest pheromones once again prompt them to begin undressing, than they answer Richard’s page in unison. In other words, L’Amelia is so on that their relationship nearly redefines the word.

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the clip, then hit the comments with your answer to this question: Is there anyone — anyone — who isn’t already shipping the hell out of this pairing?