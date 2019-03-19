Daytime personality Wendy Williams got candid with her viewers on Tuesday, revealing in an emotional segment on her talk show that she has been living in a sober house.

“You know me for being a very open and truthful person, and I’ve got more to the story for you,” Williams began after returning from a commercial break, voice breaking as she stood near her studio audience.

After speaking about The Hunter Foundation, a nonprofit that Williams co-founded with husband Kevin Hunter to provide rehabilitation and drug use education, Williams revealed that she has been working through her own struggles with addiction.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she said. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past, and I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped… I wanted to know more of the story. So this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it, and I’m telling you this.”

Williams also revealed that she has been meeting with various support groups each day after her talk show is finished taping.

“I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” she added. “They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy… It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle, and it’s been really interesting, this ride.”

Earlier this month, Williams returned to her eponymous talk show after a six-week leave of absence while she dealt with complications from Graves’ disease. While she was away from the series, Williams’ family released a statement that explained her treatment would involve “significant time” in the hospital and that she hoped to return to work soon. She had also previously taken time off to recover from a shoulder fracture that she suffered in December.

Watch an excerpt from Williams’ emotional announcement above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.