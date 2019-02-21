Wendy Williams Sets Return Date Following Extended Medical Absence

Following a six-week leave of absence, Wendy Williams is set to return to her eponymous daytime talk show on Monday, March 4, Variety reports.

Williams has been M.I.A. since Jan. 18 to deal with complications from Graves’ disease. At the time, Williams’ family released a statement that explained that her treatment would involve “significant time” in the hospital and that she hoped to return to work soon.

Prior to announcing her hiatus, Williams had taken time off to recover from a shoulder fracture that she suffered in December. Despite her absence, the show resumed production on Jan. 28 with a rotating series of guest hosts, including The Masked Singer‘s Nick Cannon, Scream Queens alum Keke Palmer and Atypical star Michael Rapaport.

