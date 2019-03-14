Whoopi Goldberg isn’t completely healed following a recent health scare, but she was feeling good enough Thursday to join her fellow View co-hosts for a quick check-in.

Goldberg surprised Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin on set during the taping of the show. As the audience applauded, the co-hosts hugged Goldberg and joked about where she’d sit.

Goldberg has been away from the show for weeks. Earlier in March, she filmed an update — which aired on the show — informing viewers that she’d been in the hospital and came “very, very close to leaving this Earth” after a bout of pneumonia and sepsis.

“This is my first foray out. I’m not there yet, I know that. But the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning,” Goldberg said Thursday. “I still have a cough, and that’s the last thing to go, apparently. But over the next week-and-a-half, I will start to be here more often.”

As the co-hosts gathered around her, Goldberg outlined how she’d gone to the hospital via ambulance and how “the scariest moment was hearing my doctor say to me, ‘You do realize how close to death you were?'”

The 63-year-old EGOT winner said she’d gotten permission to be at the ABC chatfest’s studios that day, but that her compromised immune system means that she’ll have to “ease back in” to daily hosting duties. She added that she plans to be around for the Monday, March 18, broadcast.

