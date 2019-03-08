Whoopi Goldberg Gives Health Update on The View: 'I Came Very, Very Close to Leaving the Earth' — Watch Video

Following her weeks-long absence from The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a special appearance on Friday’s episode, updating viewers on her recent health struggles via a pre-recorded message.

“It’s me! I am here. I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I’m OK. I’m not dead,” the 63-year-old EGOT recipient began. “Here’s what happened: I had pneumonia, and I was septic. [I had] pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And, yes, I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news: I didn’t. Thank you for all your good wishes, all of the wonderful things people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that’s going to change when I get back, but for right now, it’s brilliant. Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all. This has been interesting, and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table.”

The video was introduced by Joy Behar, who has been opened every episode for the past several weeks by assuring the audience that Goldberg is on the mend.

Interestingly, this is the second time this week that a television host has had to deliver difficult medical news to viewers. Alex Trebek on Wednesday informed Jeopardy! fans that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, urging everyone to “keep the faith.” (Click here to watch Trebek’s message.)

