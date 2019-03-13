Lori Loughlin Surrenders to Cops After Indictment for College Bribery Scandal

One day after being charged for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college bribery scam, Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin has surrendered to authorities, our sister site Deadline reports.

According to an indictment filed on Tuesday by the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and dozens of other parents — including Desperate Housewives vet Felicity Huffman — bribed college entrance-exam administrators to allow cheating on the tests and university athletic coaches to designate school applicants as athletic recruits, regardless of athletic ability or experience playing a sport. (Athletic recruits have a much higher chance of admission than students who are not recruited.)

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid a total of $500,000 so that their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, though neither girl participated in the sport.

The actress is expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon for a primary hearing. Giannulli was taken into custody on Tuesday, but has since posted a $1 million bond and surrendered his passport.

Loughlin currently stars in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, which is airing its sixth season on Sundays at 8 pm. She is also expected to recur on Fuller House‘s upcoming fifth and final season on Netflix. TVLine has reached out to Crown Media and Warner Bros. Television for comment.