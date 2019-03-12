Flash Names New Boss for Season 6

The Flash will be running with a new leader at the helm this fall: Executive producer Eric Wallace will take over as the sole showrunner for Season 6, as Todd Helbing steps down from the position at the end of Season 5 to focus on development.

Wallace — whose previous credits include Teen Wolf, Z Nation and Eureka — joined the CW series as a co-exec producer in Season 4 before being promoted to EP in Season 5. He has penned such episodes as “The Flash Reborn,” “Run, Iris, Run,” “We Are the Flash,” “Elseworlds, Part 1” and last week’s “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” installment.

“From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude. We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future,” executive producer Greg Berlanti said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since Season 4, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans.”