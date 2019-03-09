The Flash's Grant Gustin on Arrow Ending, Groundwork That Passionate Stephen Amell Laid for Arrowverse

These guys, man….

On the heels of Emily Bett Rickards finally finding the words to express her thoughts on Arrow ending with its next, shortened season, The Flash frontman Grant Gustin has offered his own, distinct take, which pays tribute to the series that launched the Arrowverse — and its passionate star.

Touching on his unique bond with Stephen Amell, which is especially forged as the leading men exhaust themselves to shoot the annual crossovers, Gustin said on Instagram, “We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell.

“It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in supersuits, and get paid to play make believe on TV,” he continued. “It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse. It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen. And how much care he’s always put towards it.”

After thanking everyone involved with Arrow for “letting me come on this journey with you all,” Gustin said he will “never forget binge-watching Season 1 and being scared [s–tless] my first day on set, seeing you all in person.

“Stephen, you’re a legend,” he said in conclusion. “Maybe this means we can hang out more?”

