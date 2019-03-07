Ratings: Survivor Edges Out Idol, Whiskey Cavalier Up Week-to-Week

CBS’ Survivor this Wednesday drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo and narrowly winning the night in that measure.

The World’s Best (3 mil/0.6) gained two tenths versus last Wednesday.

Elsewhere….

ABC | A special serving of American Idol (7.8 mil/1.4, read recap) delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience, while slipping 10 and 18 percent from its Sunday opener. Whiskey Cavalier (5.3 mil/0.9) was up from last Wednesday’s pilot encore (4.7 mil/0.7), giving the time slot its biggest audience of the TV season and its highest rating since A Million Little Things‘ series premiere.

THE CW | Riverdale (964K/0.3, read recap) and All American (584K/0.2) were steady.

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back did 2.7 mil and a 0.8 in both hours, marking season lows.

