Colbert, Kimmel Mock R. Kelly's Unhinged CBS This Morning Interview

Add Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to the list of people unmoved by R. Kelly’s emotional CBS This Morning interview.

On Wednesday’s broadcasts of The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night hosts addressed Kelly’s tearful conversation-turned-monologue with Gayle King, in which he angrily denied that he has ever sexually abused women.

“Everybody out there is talking about the big TV broadcast about that sexual predator in the entertainment industry — and unfortunately, I have to narrow that down,” Colbert began in the video embedded above, while Kimmel joked, “I believe this was the first time a defendant ever pleaded insanity during an interview.”

Both hosts criticized Kelly’s rant to the CBS cameras, in which he stood up mid-interview and asserted to a very calm King, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—king life!”

Colbert compared Kelly to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who also became irate and emotional when faced with accusations of sexual assault: “Wow. [Kelly] shouted and he cried, but he was completely unconvincing. For Pete’s sake, he forgot to say he liked beer!”

As for Kelly’s statement that he would have to be “stupid” to ever hold a woman against her will and abuse her, Kimmel presented some evidence to suggest Kelly isn’t as intelligent as he thinks he is.

Scroll up to watch Colbert’s segment on R. Kelly, then view Kimmel’s monologue below and drop a comment with your thoughts.